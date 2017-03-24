Thunderstorms roll in Friday night

A warm and windy Friday will set us up for an active weekend across the bi-state. A warm front lifted north overnight, leaving us with rising temperatures and gusty south winds continuing into the afternoon.

We won't have to worry about any weather issues for the evening commute, but storms are expected to develop sometime after sunset in our western counties, arriving to the metro area between 8-10 PM. Storms will arrive to the Illinois side after midnight, with lingering showers and thunder into Saturday.

We may get a bit of a lull as the cold front passes on Saturday morning, but the center of low pressure will move directly over our area, allowing storms to rotate around the low and stick around through Saturday night.

Storms could become strong to severe both days, with heavy rain, damaging winds, and isolated hail possible. Frequent lightning is also expected.The Storm Prediction Center has much of the bi-state in a marginal threat (lowest) Friday night and Saturday. A slight risk was expanded to include our southwestern counties Friday night.

A good dose of rain is possible through the weekend, with 1-2" possible by Sunday.

Next week looks active once again with storms returning by Monday.

