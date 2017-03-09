Tiger Den Cafe teaches life skills to Edwardsville students living with disabilities

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. - A new cafe inside Edwardsville High School's cafeteria is giving students with disabilities hands on life skills.

From counting change to social interaction, the tiger den is proving to be priceless. Not only for the students behind the counter, but also the ones are the other side.

Caleb Carnes is a junior at Edwardsville High School and works at the new Tiger Den Cafe and coffee shop in the school’s cafeteria.

"I work at the cash register and just wherever they need help," said Carnes.

Senior Niki Opel picks Carnes up early every morning so he can work in the den with other functional life skills students before school.

Opel said, "He just makes me want to come to school every morning and brightens my day every day."



Their relationship is just one example of the bonds being brewed in The Tiger Den. Their slogan, where everyone belongs, is seen daily by students and teachers.

Opel explained, “I'm just there to help Caleb when he gets a big like a 20 and the order was 2 dollars and help him make that out."

Special education teacher Susan Converse says the café is already serving its purpose for the students involved.

"We're talking about just life skills for these kids and they've really picked up the ball and run with it," Converse explained.

Now, thanks to some students at Liberty and Lincoln Middle School, those who work at the café will get paid and have official uniforms.

Converse said, "I can't believe the progress they've made socially, academically, and they've learned a lot of job skills."

The kids from the Go and Fit program chose the Tiger Den as the recipient of the 35-hundred dollars they raised from a recent trivia night. They donate to different organizations every year. Many of the middle schoolers will likely be involved with The Tiger Den when they are at Edwardsville High School next year.

One eighth grader said, "Especially since we'll be working with the students next year we thought it would be good to donate money to them."

They took a tour to see firsthand where their money is going. To witness the new energy, inside the cafeteria, teaching one of life’s most important lessons.

Opel explained, "A lot of the students really enjoy it. A lot of them didn't really know the FLS students or know who they were, but now they interact with us and they see they're just like us. They're just high school students."



© 2017 KSDK-TV