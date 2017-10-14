Tips on helping you get your next job

Expert advice on how to win the job fair (Photo: Expert advice on how to win the job fair, KSDK)

FERGUSON, MO. - Are you looking for a job and don’t remember what to do or wear in a job interview? Do you need help on your resume?

Saturday, 5 On Your Side spoke to human resources professional at Nestle Purina about each of those questions and she gave us the scoop on how you could land your next job.

Filling out the job application

Make sure you take the time to look over the application to make sure there aren’t any errors, she said. She said mistakes could give employers the impression you are not the type of a person who pays attention to detail. A mistake could play a factor on whether a person gets the job or not, she said.

“Get a friend, a mentor or somebody else to take a look at it,” she said. “Or take a break and come back and that way the mistake may standout and you have the opportunity to correct it.”

She said it is never bad to be too cautious.

Tips to help your resume

For your resume, the human resources professional gave similar advice. When you are done crafting your resume, make sure you proofread it. If there is a mistake, just like in the application, it could cost you a great opportunity, she said. As for style, she said stick to the basics. The most important is what you can bring to the table.

“Put on something of what you accomplished so what that the interviewer will look and say this person can bring a skillset to our organization,” she said.

She said the resume, as you will learn in the “interview” section, is a reflection of you and what you have to offer.

The 'Interview'

She said employers are excited to meet the candidates they are interviewing, saying you wouldn’t be there if that wasn’t the case. She reiterates confidence is very important. Also, the way you dress is crucial. If you don’t have a nice dress shirt and khakis, get them. She said professional attire is something employers take seriously. She said never forget to smile and don’t forget the…handshake.

“It reflects that confidence and it reflects that you know yourself and that you know what you are doing,” she said. “When you go on in an interview, you are going there to impress but because you got that interview, we are excited to meet you,” she said. “Be confident.”

She said her company asks behavior-based questions, which involves giving you a specific situation to see how you handle it and what you did to solve it.

Standout candidates

The human resources professional said the best candidate has confidence and personality with the skills to match. She said be yourself. Also, she said to do your homework on the company.

“Learn what you can about that organization…just kind of get a feel for the organization,” she said.”

She said don’t even be shy to ask someone at the organization about the culture of the company and what you should expect. It shows persistence, she said. Also as we mentioned before, make sure to walk into the interview with a smile, ready to unpack a strong handshake. She said those two things, mainly smiling, are often overlooked. She noted one of most important things to be a standout candidate, is to have the skillset that will be the best fit for the company.

But, as she said it’s not all about the resume or your accomplishments; a simple smile and handshake could help your chances of getting the job.

