TN man's eyes damaged during 1983 eclipse

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
A St. Louis woman's desperate act to save her own life
-
Clear The Shelters: Free or reduced pet adoption on August 19
-
Lightning sparks house fire in Ladue
-
Local doctor fires unvaccinated patients
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Shot fired into Richmond Heights office
-
Minnesota man paralyzed in accident becomes father of triplets
-
Several injured after van crashes into pedestrians
-
St. Louis County police searching for 'Jorts Bandit'
-
Son of Holocaust survivor says words matter
More Stories
-
Mo. senator posts, deletes comment about Trump assassinationAug 17, 2017, 2:32 p.m.
-
Barcelona: ISIS claim responsibility, 2 arrested; 13…Aug 17, 2017, 10:31 a.m.
-
Man whose vision was damaged during '83 eclipse…Aug 17, 2017, 4:12 p.m.