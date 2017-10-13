To spook, or not to spook: Six Flags marries 13 on Friday the 13th

(Photo: KSDK)

EUREKA, MO. - Most of us think of Friday the 13th as an unlucky day, but for some couples, it's been one of the happiest of their lives.

Friday night, 13 couples got married, and 13 more renewed their wedding vows, at Six Flags St. Louis in Eureka.

It was a Halloween-themed ceremony in the middle of this theme park.

But, Tiffany Wampler and fiance Cory Marlar decided it would be a perfect day to start their lives together. After all, there's nothing traditional about these two.

"We usually keep our Halloween decorations up for a long time, which most people hate, but we love it," said Wampler.

Tiffany had always dreamed of an over-the-top Halloween-themed wedding.

'With a baby coming, we didn't have the means to do that, what I really wanted. So, this was a really cool opportunity for us," she added.

So, the couple applied to participate in the annual Six Flags tradition, conveniently called HalloWedding. Thirteen couples said 'I do' and 13 more said 'I do' -- again.

"I was never one to want the traditional white wedding dress. This was a very cool opportunity to express ourselves the way we wanted to for our wedding."

As they got married in their creepy, bloody and tacky costumes, these couples threw aside every single wedding tradition -- except for one.

"Being able to look at each other while saying vows definitely made it real for us."

So now, when these newly-weds look back on this day, it will never mean bad luck for them. Instead, they'll remember as a perfect day.

"This is so awesome. Dream come true."

After the ceremony, the couples had cake and toasted with their family and friends.

