Todays' record high temperature is definitely one for the books

KSDK - The heat will be easing a bit over the coming days. Even though it has been scorching hot, Saturday was uncommon in just how hot it was. St. Louis Lambert International Airport reached 108° for the afternoon high. That broke the record for the day from 1901 when it was 107°. While we topped 108° twice in the summer of 2012, it just doesn't get that much hotter here.

It's the hottest day of the year so far and the seventh day above one hundred degrees in St. Louis. While it has been hotter in St. Louis in the past, to be this hot is rather rare. In searching records for St. Louis from the Midwestern Regional Climate Center, since 1930, when their database starts, it has only been hotter than 108° on six days. Three of those days were during the torrid summer of 1954 when St. Louis hit the all-time record high of 115° on July 14th. The other three days above 108° were during the dust bowl summer of 1934.

Our stretch of triple digit temperatures is coming to an end as briefly seasonable air returns Monday. More heat is expected during the middle of the upcoming week, but not as hot and won't last as long.

