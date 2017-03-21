Top 50 safest cities in Missouri ranked for 2017

ST. LOUIS (KSDK) – Half of the top 50 safest cities in Missouri for 2017 are in the St. Louis metro area, according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

Greenwood, Bonne Terre, Ballwin, Savannah, and Smithville round out the top five.

The council combined data from the most recent FBI crime reports, population data and their own research. The National Council for Home Safety and Security is a trade association made of home security professionals across the country.

You can see the full list of safest cities in Missouri here.

You can see the full list of safest cities in Illinois here.

© 2017 KSDK-TV