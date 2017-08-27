Top legislative leaders discuss school funding at Capitol

Illinois lawmakers did not vote on a state budget on the last day of the legislative session.

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (AP) - Republican legislative leaders say they're still working out details of a bipartisan agreement to fund Illinois' public schools.

Republicans and Democrats met for about two hours at the Capitol Sunday. But Democrats didn't address reporters afterward.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin emerged from the meeting to say they're tying up loose ends on the 500-plus page proposal before it's presented in the House Monday. Incoming Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady calls it a "win-win" agreement.

Neither side has released details, aside from Republicans saying it increases funding for every district and contains a proposal to provide tax credits for those who donate to private school scholarships.

The budget lawmakers approved last month requires a new formula for schools to get money. Both parties agree the 20-year-old calculation Illinois currently uses is unfair.

© 2017 Associated Press