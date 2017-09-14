Tow truck driver in critical condition after crash

Aerial footage of a crash that closed WB lanes of I-70. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

A crash closed the westbound lanes on Interstate 70 late Thursday and left a tow truck driver in critical condition.

The St. Louis Fire Department said a flatbed tow truck driver was heading west on I-70 when the driver hit the median near Madison Street in Downtown.

During the crash, a fire started. The driver was eventually able to get out but suffered severe injuries. He was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition.

The crash was cleared later in the day.

