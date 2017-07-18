Town and Country police looking to ID theft suspects

Photos: Town and Country Police Department

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO. - Town and Country police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of people believed to be responsible for stealing a woman’s credit card.

On July 8, a 78-year-old woman had her wallet stolen from her work, less than 15 minutes later her credit cards were being used at an area Target store.

The same group of suspects were also seen at West County Center using another stolen credit card on the same day.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a BMW.

Anyone with information should call the Town and Country Police Department at 314-587-2866.





