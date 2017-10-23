Trailer, tools worth $75,000 stolen from Habitat for Humanity in STL

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a trailer was stolen from Habitat for Humanity.
The nonprofit organization’s trailer was taken between 6 p.m. on Sunday and 6 a.m. on Monday.
Their tool trailer is estimated to be worth $75,000. Their tools are marked with “Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis – Not for sale – HFHSL”
Anyone with information should contact St. Louis police CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
