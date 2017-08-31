TripAdvisor ranks Saint Louis Zoo as sixth best in world

Saint Louis Zoo (Photo: TripAdvisor)

ST. LOUIS - For St. Louisans, the news comes as no surprise.

The Saint Louis Zoo, continuing its ongoing award tour, was rewarded for its recognition as the sixth best zoo in the world, and the second best in the United States, by travel website TripAdvisor. The Gateway City's showcase ranked behind such zoos as the San Diego Zoo, ranked second; the Singapore Zoo, ranked fourth; and the Chester Zoo, based in Chester, United Kingdom, ranked third.

TripAdvisor ranked the zoos based off 'Travelers' Choice Awards' voting. In a blurb posted to the Saint Louis Zoo ranking on their website, one reviewer said, "Best Zoo either of us I have ever been to [sic]."

In a Facebook post, the Saint Louis Zoo thanked everyone for their kind reviews.

Since 2014, the Saint Louis Zoo has made the list of TripAdvisor's top zoos three times.

© 2017 KSDK-TV