Troopers to patrol STL interstates in plan to reduce violent crime

Gov. Greitens announces initiative to free up city police officers to focus on violent crime. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced plans to curb violence in the City of St. Louis Monday side-by-side with community leaders.

Speaking in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood, Greitens announced Missouri Highway Patrol will soon begin patrolling interstates in the City of St. Louis as part of a program to free up city officers to focus on crime prevention. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson joined Greitens for the announcement.

About 20 to 30 officers will be assigned to the 90-day pilot program. Troopers will be assigned to specific stretches of Interstates 55 and 70 within the city.

Troopers will be able to assist St. Louis city officers if need be.

