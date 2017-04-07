Truman State student from St. Peters found dead in frat house

Photo: Google Maps

The Kirksville Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old from St. Peters was found dead at the Alpha Kappa Lambda Fraternity at Truman State University.

Joshua Thomas was found dead early Thursday morning. The Kirksville Daily Express reports two other members of the same fraternity died last August.

Kirksville police say it will take at least six weeks for an official ruling on the cause of his death.

Truman State University statement

“The University community was greatly saddened to learn of the death of Joshua “Josh” Thomas and extends its sympathy to his family and friends.

Staff members from Student Affairs, University Counseling Services and Greek Life are coordinating internal and external resources to help students and all members of the Truman community affected by the loss.

The University is also working with Alpha Kappa Lambda national officers and fraternity alumni to help members of the fraternity cope during this difficult time.

The Kirksville Police Department is coordinating the investigation and it will take at least 6 weeks for them to make an official ruling on the cause of death.’

