TSA advice: Don't try to bring a chainsaw through security

Travelers in line at Lambert (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - With spring break travel season getting underway, Lambert Airport is preparing for a big increase in passengers.

Friday, airport and security officials used some of our fellow travelers as examples of what not to do to keep things moving.

We've all done it, your mouthwash is a little too big or you forgot you had a water bottle in your carry-on.

That's nothing compared to some of the other things people try to carry on planes.

But no matter how interesting or mundane, those items slow things down for everyone.

From brass knuckles, to pepper spray and knives, these are just some of the things in the last couple of months people have tried to get through the security checkpoint.

“An interesting array of things that people think are okay,” said TSA Spokesman Mark Howell. “We've even had chainsaws come to the checkpoint before which is a scary thing.”

Howell says we should think of each contraband item as adding another person to an already long security line.

“We're going to have to go through the options of them getting rid of that item and then rescreen them, so that's an individual person, each one of these things.”

And there's about to be an explosion of individuals for the spring break season.

Lambert Airport Spokesman Jeff Lea said, “For the next three weeks, we're expecting 350 to 380 thousand people just departing, going through the checkpoints, they're starting here.”

A 13 percent increase at some peak periods. The advice, get to the airport two hours early and don't try to carry-on things that you can't.

“In Cleveland last year, we had a four feet weed whacker,” said Howell.

The most common items that don't make it through the check-points are liquids, gels and aerosols that are larger than the allowed 3.4 ounces. That's followed by pocket knives.

The TSA listed all the rules on its website.

