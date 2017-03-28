KSDK
Turkey on top of car stops traffic in Wildwood

Ashley Cole , KSDK 1:54 PM. CDT March 28, 2017

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. - A wild turkey on top of a car caused a traffic delay in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Louis County Police Department tweeted out, “Traffic Alert: Delay on Old State Rd. in Wildwood because of a turkey on top of a car! Ofc. Sahrmann was able to remove the “fowl” suspect.”

Officers managed to get the turkey to leave the car. Officers named the turkey ‘Gobbles’ and placed him in the grass on the side of the road he was trying to cross.

Officers joked and said he exclaimed, “Go Cardinals!” as he continued about his walk. 

