Tweet lands Mizzou student date with tennis star

Pro Tennis Star Genie Bou-chard made good on a promise Wednesday night.

KSDK Staff , KSDK 10:17 AM. CST February 16, 2017

A Mizzou student got to go on a very famous date, and it's all thanks to a tweet.

Pro tennis star Genie Bouchard made good on a promise Wednesday night.

During the Super Bowl, while Atlanta was leading New England 21 to nothing, Bouchard tweeted "I knew Atlanta would win BTW." 

A 20-year-old college student tweeted back, "If Patriots win, we go on a date?"

She replied, "Sure."

And she followed through!

Bouchard and Mizzou student John Goehrke attended the Milwaukee Bucks and New Jersey Nets basketball game.

