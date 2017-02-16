Tweet lands Mizzou student date with tennis star

Screenshot of Genie Bouchard's tweet after her date with a Mizzou student.

A Mizzou student got to go on a very famous date, and it's all thanks to a tweet.

Pro tennis star Genie Bouchard made good on a promise Wednesday night.

During the Super Bowl, while Atlanta was leading New England 21 to nothing, Bouchard tweeted "I knew Atlanta would win BTW."

A 20-year-old college student tweeted back, "If Patriots win, we go on a date?"

She replied, "Sure."

And she followed through!

Bouchard and Mizzou student John Goehrke attended the Milwaukee Bucks and New Jersey Nets basketball game.

Just met my 'Super Bowl Twitter Date' John 😊 On our way to the @BrooklynNets game! @punslayintwoods pic.twitter.com/DHRgY46smd — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 16, 2017

