ST. LOUIS, MO. - A St. Louis restaurant has been receiving an overwhelming amount of business after BuzzFeed posted a video, “Welcome to the ranchiest place on earth!”

Twisted Ranch opened in the Soulard area in July 2015. They’re known for having a variety of ranch. 27 flavors to be exact. Their ranch flavors are freshly house-made daily with their ranch seasoning and fresh ingredients.

The restaurant is open Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Following the viral video, the restaurant posted this message to their website:

“Thank you so much for the overwhelming support as a result of the Buzzfeed video release early this week. We have had people from all over the world contact us and come through the restaurant these past few days, and we are truly humbled. We apologize for those that have not been able to get in yet due to long wait-times, but appreciate your patience as we work towards our expansion plans.”

The restaurant has also been responding on Facebook,

