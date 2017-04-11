Two charged in connection with pharmacy robbery

Melissa and Vance Shearer were charged with multiple crimes in connection with a number of break-ins including a February pharmacy break-in in which drugs were stolen. (Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, Custom)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO. - A man and woman were charged Tuesday in connection with multiple break-ins, including one at a pharmacy in De Soto in February.

According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Melissa and Vance Shearer were charged in connection with a number of break-ins including a February pharmacy break-in in which drugs were stolen.

The release said Vance Shearer was found unresponsive in a car on Highway 67 in Jefferson County by Missouri State Highway Patrol officers. An investigation led them to Shearer's home, where investigators said they found items related to the pharmacy burglary and damaged parts of ATMs.

Melissa and Vance Shearer told police they were involved in the pharmacy burglary and three other burglaries at the end of March and beginning of April.

Vance Shearer, 46, was charged with:

three counts of second-degree burglary

one count of stealing a controlled substance

Three counts of stealing of more than $750

three counts of property damage

seven counts of possession of a controlled substance

and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Melissa Shearer, 37, was charged with:

stealing a controlled substance

two counts of second-degree burglary

and two counts of stealing more than $750

A third person, 56-year-old John Morris, was charged with two counts of second degree burglary, one count of stealing more than $750 and one count of property damage for his role in the ATM thefts.

