Two Jefferson County pharmacies burglarized, thousands of dollars in pain killers stolen

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO. - Thieves in Jefferson County made off with tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of pharmaceuticals this week after breaking into two pharmacies.

In both cases, only schedule two narcotics were taken. Those drugs are kept under lock and key.

The first break-in was in Festus, at prescription plus, just before 3:00 a.m. Monday.

The suspects were caught on camera breaking into the building.

They were in and out in about a minute and a half taking Percocet, OxyContin, and morphine.

Two days later in De Soto, the Medicine Shoppe was broken into.

Security video didn’t catch a glimpse of the suspects, in this case and they got away with Adderall in addition to oxy and morphine.

Doug Rademaker, the pharmacist in Festus says, people who are suffering in pain are the biggest victims of these crimes.

“When people come in and take these medicines, it takes them out of the hands of the people who need them, and puts them in the hands of the people who that are abusing them. And so, it is hard when you have your patients come in that you can’t service because the medicines were stolen the night before,” said Rademaker.

Both pharmacies turned away around 10 to 12 people who came by the next day to get prescription filled with the stolen pain killers.

Detectives in Festus and De Soto continue to investigate the crimes.

