Two men charged in connection with robbery of man trying to buy drugs

Two men are facing charges after police said they robbed a man who told police he was trying to buy drugs.

Jeremy and Joshua Pifer were charged in connection with a Thursday morning robbery.

The victim called the O'Fallon Police Department at around 9:20 about a robbery involving a handgun on Lil Virginia Parkway. He told police he was in the area to buy drugs when he was knocked down and had a gun pointed at him.

Jeremy Pifer, 38, was charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Joshua Pifer, 36, was charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

