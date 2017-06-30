2 months later, St. Louis family desperate to solve deadly hit and run

Janell Rice, 6. (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS – It has been two months since a suspected drag racer hit and killed a young girl before fleeing the scene in north St. Louis.

The victim’s father, Jamell Rice, said Thursday that he is haunted every day by the tragedy and still can’t bring himself to look at pictures of his only daughter.

“That’s my little girl. She was my first baby. When I think of her, I think of the days I don’t have with her and the days we’re not going to get to enjoy,” he said.

Janell “Nelly” Rice, 6, was a proud big sister of two younger brothers and looking forward to graduating from kindergarten.

“She was in kindergarten, but she was taking first grade classes a few hours at school. She loved to read and color,” Rice said.

But her place at the ceremony this spring was marked with an empty chair and a cap and gown with no one to wear them. Rice said he and his wife still attended and were amazed at how their daughter’s school family honored her memory.

“The classmates of hers, they did a little ceremonial dance that was all about her,” he said.

On the evening of April 27, Rice was outside playing with her cousins when St. Louis Police said two cars came racing down Labadie Ave. near Norwood.

At least one of the car hit and killed the little girl then drove away.

Rice said, “One of them didn’t want to hit another car, so they ran up on the sidewalk, ran over her and kept going.”

Now, two weeks later, the crime scene has been turned into a small memorial of butterflies, stuffed animals and a rock baring Nelly’s name.

Rice said his daughter loved playing outside, so he wanted a way to remember her.

“She liked giving everyone flowers. She liked playing with her cousins,” he said.

The family hopes people who see the memorial will be reminded of their quest for justice. Though, Rice admits he’s not confident the driver responsible for killing his daughter will ever be caught.

“If this was your child, would you want someone to keep going and not say anything?” he said.

St. Louis Police believe a light-colored Nissan Altama was involved, but it’s unclear if that’s the vehicle that hit and killed Rice.

Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward and the family is throwing in another $2,000 of their own money. Anyone with information should call 1-866-371-TIPS.

© 2017 KSDK-TV