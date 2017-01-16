Two more Chesterfield Mall stores close

Chesterfield mall (Photo: KSDK)

The ongoing decrease of storefronts at Chesterfield Mall are adding two more names to the list.

By end of the day Monday, both Pottery Barn and Williams-Sonoma will be closing their doors for good in the Chesterfield shopping mall.

Both stores will shut down business at 6 p.m.

Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma have two other locations in the St. Louis region, including Plaza Frontenac and Gravois Bluffs.

The store closures are nothing new for the mall. The former owner of the shopping mall, CBL Properties, stopped making mortgage payments for the property several months ago. Another company, Madison Marquette, took over management and is currently attempting to sell the mall.

(© 2017 KSDK)