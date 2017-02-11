Two shot, one killed at Jennings Aldi

Police on the scene of the Aldi location on Lucas and Hunt Road. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

One person is dead and another shot in a shooting at a grocery store parking lot in Jennings, Missouri, Friday night.

The shooting happened on the parking lot of the Aldi store on the 8500 block of Lucas And Hunt Road Friday night at around 7:50.

Police say when they arrived they found a 27-year-old male shot to death and another victim, a 28-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim stated they were shot while sitting in a vehicle on the parking lot. He indicated that the suspects then stole their car and drove away from the scene. The victim’s vehicle was recovered in Riverview.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

(© 2017 KSDK)