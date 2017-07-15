U-City pool to close for repairs

Cape Town, South Africa (Photo: Wavebreakmedia Ltd, This content is subject to copyright.)

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO. - As warmer weather continues to threaten the St. Louis area, area officials are taking preparations to repair a pool in University City.

Saturday, University City officials reported the Heman Park Swimming Pool will close for a week beginning Sunday. A professional diver examined a valve at the bottom of the pool Friday, and city officials said that valve is broken. WIthout it working properly, water cannot be filtered.

Officials will drain 850,000 gallons of water prior to replacing the valve.

