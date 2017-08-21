Uber now available at STL airport

ST. LOUIS - Ride-share service Uber is now available at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport. Customers can use UberX, UberXL, or UberBlack to get to and from the airport.

The announcement comes just days after ride-share service Lyft announced it can pick up and drop off customers at the airport.

READ MORE: Lyft now operating at the airport

The airport has designated pick up and drop off spots at both terminals.

© 2017 KSDK-TV