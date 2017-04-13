Unclaimed $3.5M lottery prize about to expire

Money (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

HERMANN, MO. - Check your pockets and old lottery tickets. You could be a millionaire and not even know it!

A $3.5 million Lotto ticket was sold at the Hermann Fuel Mart on Highway 19 on November 12 and has still not been claimed. The winning ticket has the number combination of 10, 17, 26, 28, 36 and 43.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, meaning the winner has until May 11, 2017.

Missouri Lottery says the state currently has more than $5.3 million in prizes of $50,000 or more that have yet to be claimed. Besides the $3.5 million ticket, two other large unclaimed prizes are set to expire next month.

A $100,000 Powerball ticket from the November 16 drawing was sold at the Rhodes 101 Stop in Perryville. It expires on May 15. And a $50,000 Powerball ticket from the November 26 drawing was sold at the Schnucks on Lindell in St. Louis. It expires on May 25.

Other unclaimed prizes can be seen on Missouri Lottery's unclaimed prizes page, and you can always use the site to check your tickets.

