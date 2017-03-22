Unclaimed property up for auction in Illinois

The state of Illinois is getting ready to auction off unclaimed property.

Nearly 500 items will be up for bid next week, including antique watches, jewelry, collectible coins and baseball cards.

Most were left behind or forgotten in a safe deposit box or bank account. The items are put up for auction after they've been unclaimed for at least 10 years.

The online auction will be held March 27 through 31.

You can preview items that will be included in the auction here.

