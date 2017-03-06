United Way phone bank to help Perryville tornado victims

. (Photo: AP Graphics)

We know so many are hurting since storms ripped through eastern Missouri last week, so 5 on Your Side is teaming up with the United Way of Southeast Missouri to help tornado victims in Perryville.

United Way volunteers will man our phone bank on Tuesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. collecting donations for those who lost their homes and businesses.

Call (314) 969-8655 on Tuesday from 4 to 6:30 to donate. You can also donate online at www.unitedwayofsemo.org/Donate or by texting "Perryville" to 41444.

