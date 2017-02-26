University City interfaith community holds unity gathering

(Photo: KSDK)

University City, MO. -- The University City community is once again coming together after the desecration of the Jewish cemetery - Chesed Shel Emeth.

Sunday night, the U-City Mayor Shelley Welsch, volunteers, and the Interfaith Ministerial Alliance hosted a unity gathering. They're standing together to show that they do not tolerate this kind of destruction.

"What we're doing today is an extension of what we've seen all week, this incredible outpouring of love and support," said Rabbi Scott Shafron of Kol Rina Synagogue, in front of a crowd of supporters.

The program also included Rev. Diane Kenaston from University United Methodist Church; Imam Ali Bagegni from the Council of Imams of Greater St. Louis; and Joan Suarez, who spoke on behalf of immigrants to the community.

Bagegni quoted from the Prophet Mohammad: "No one is a true believer until he likes and he loves and he desires for others what he likes and what he loves for himself."

People also had a chance to express themselves through art.

"So, I just wrote here, this is in Arabic, it says Salaam, it means peace," shared Lamice El-Kholy, who took part in the unity event. She says our country is about living together in peace. That is what her painting of "salaam" represents.

"I grew up in this community and I'm Catholic, even though I'm not Jewish, I still have my community that I want to support and be a part of with my brothers and sisters," says Patty Labelle, who also joined in the gathering.

The artwork is a collaboration with the University of Missouri St. Louis Art Department.

"You're expressing something visually that kind of makes the world go away in a sense and you appreciate that moment and it's not often that you can reflect that visually, said Jeffrey Sippel, a professor in the Art and Art History Department at the University of Missouri St. Louis.

The canvasses will travel around to local schools and ultimately be donated to the Jewish Federation of St. Louis and other community organizations.

(© 2017 KSDK)