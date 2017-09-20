UPS hiring more than 1,000 seasonal workers in STL

A UPS delivery truck. (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - UPS is gearing up for the busy holiday shipping season by hiring more than 1,050 positions in St. Louis. The jobs will be a combination of seasonal and permanent positions. Nationally, UPS expects to hire about 95,000 seasonal employees.

The available jobs in STL are:

More than 350 package handlers

More than 110 delivery and tractor-trailer drivers

More than 600 driver-helpers

The company will be hiring at the following four local locations:

St. Louis City, Mo. – 520 Jefferson Ave., St. Louis, Mo.

Earth City, Mo. – 13818 Rider Trail North, Earth City, Mo.

Alton, Ill. – 1149 East Airline Dr., East Alton, Ill.

Belleville, Ill. – 8200 Excellence Place, Belleville, Ill.

Pay for package handlers starts at $10.20 per hour, driver-helpers range from $11.76 to $15.00 per hour, and car driver jobs start at $18.75 per hour. Part-time and full-time employees are eligible for healthcare and retirement benefits.

UPS says seasonal jobs are a great foot in the door opportunity, and 35 percent of seasonal workers over the last few years have stayed with the company on a permanent basis.

More information about available jobs can be found at http://UPSjobs.com.

