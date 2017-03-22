(KSDK) - In international children's soccer project has announced that for the first time the United States will participate in Football for Friendship. The announcement was made by the event's sponsor Gazprom, an official part of FIFA and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

This is the fifth season for Football for Friendship. The project is aimed at "developing youth football and fostering tolerance and respect toward different cultures and ethnicities among children from across the world" said in a news release about the expansion of the program.

The event will be held in St. Petersburg, Russia, from June 26 to July 3. The project's geographical scope expanded considerably in 2017, F4F said in the release, with the number of participating countries doubling from 32 to 64. This year, Mexico and the U.S. will make their F4F debut.

More from Gazprom and Football for Friendship:

The project has thus brought together young footballers from four continents: Africa, Eurasia, and the Americas. The fifth season will be held in a new format. Instead of representing football clubs from different countries, young players will be divided into eight international Friendship Teams. The teams’ composition and the playing positions of the participants were determined today in a draw procedure. Individual player selection will take place at the Friendship Relay Race. The F4F International Organizing Committee will join efforts with national football federations to select young athletes for the 2017 competition. Eight-player teams will comprise boys and girls aged 12 to 14, including those with disabilities. The draw procedure took place via an online conference.

The key values supported and promoted by the project's participants include friendship, equality, fairness, health, peace, devotion, victory, traditions, and honor. The annual Football for Friendship International Children's Forum is the project’s most importantevent, bringing together young footballers from different countries who discuss worldwide promotion of the key values with media professionals and famous football players. The F4F project has a special prize: the Nine Values Cup is a unique trophy awarded annually to a professional football club for the implementation of social initiatives based on the project’s values.

The fifth season of the F4F project will conclude with a visit to the final match of the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 at the St. Petersburg Stadium. As usual, the International Children's Press Center will work throughout the season. Young journalists will cover all key events on equal terms with adult reporters. “Gazprom pursues global projects that look forward into the future, and the F4F project is closely aligned with that goal. In a mere four years, the number of participating countries grew eightfold. This year, St. Petersburg will host young footballers from as many as four continents. It means that the values of our social project are meaningful and relevant to children and teenagers all around the globe,” said Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee. “Gazprom’s initiative will give a voice to children from around the world and we wholeheartedly endorse the goals and key values of the F4F project. We are delighted to support the initiatives of the F4F Organizing Committee until the 2018 FIFA World Cup,” said Philippe Le Floc’h, FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer.

The Football for Friendship (F4F) international children's social project is implemented b y Gazprom within the Gazprom for Children program.

