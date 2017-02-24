USO of Missouri license plates now available

(Photo: USO of Missouri, Custom)

ST. LOUIS – If your vehicle is registered in Missouri, you now have the option to have specialty license plates to help support the USO of Missouri.

The USO of Missouri is a non-profit organization that strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to their family, home, and country throughout their service.

After the first 200 license plates are purchased, you will be able to order the specialty plates through the Department of Motor Vehicles when registering or renewing your vehicle.

If you would like to have one of the first 200 specialty plates and help support the USO of Missouri by getting these into production, here are the steps you need to take:

1) Complete Form 1716 with the Missouri Department of Revenue (which can be found here)

a. - Select “other” from the list of plates and notate USO OF MISSOURI

2) Print and submit the form 1716 to the USO of Missouri (please note there are two checks needed):

a. - Form 1716 with a check made out to the Department of Revenue

i. $15.00 for a 1-year registration (based on your current plate expiration year)

ii. $30.00 for a 2-year registration (based on your current plate expiration year)

b. - A check made out to the USO of Missouri

i. $15.00 for a 1-year registration (based on your current plate expiration year)

ii. $30.00 for a 2-year registration (based on your current plate expiration year)

The USO of Missouri needs to obtain 200 completed applications by May 1, 2017 for the plates to go into production. No online or credit card payment are available for the first 200 orders.

Please send all of the above information to: USO of Missouri, Attn: Chris/License, PO Box 10367, St. Louis, MO 63145.

(© 2017 KSDK)