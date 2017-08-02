Valley Park veteran passes away

Photo by: Karl Lund, Greater St. Louis Honor Flight photographer

ST. LOUIS - The Valley Park veteran who took an honor flight to Washington D.C. at the end of June has passed away.

Gary Adams was 70-years-old and battling liver cancer. According to Greater St. Louis Honor Flights’ photographer, Adams died around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

5 On Your Side interviewed Adams after his honor flight to Washington D.C. The flight was organized by his family with the help of St. Louis Honor Flight.

In an interview with 5 On Your Side in June, Adams said, “I’ve had a good life, a successful life.”

