Valley Park veteran passes away

ST. LOUIS - The Valley Park veteran who took an honor flight to Washington D.C. at the end of June has passed away.
Gary Adams was 70-years-old and battling liver cancer. According to Greater St. Louis Honor Flights’ photographer, Adams died around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
5 On Your Side interviewed Adams after his honor flight to Washington D.C. The flight was organized by his family with the help of St. Louis Honor Flight.
In an interview with 5 On Your Side in June, Adams said, “I’ve had a good life, a successful life.”
