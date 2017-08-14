Van hits building in south St. Louis

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Surprise delivery turns grief into joy
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
94-year-old retired judge puts in pool for neighborhood kids
-
Teen rescued at Fugitive Beach improving
-
Good Samaritans rush to aid of bridge crash victims
-
Tommy Pham surprises young cancer survivor
-
Hundreds gather in Forest Park for Charlottesville vigil
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Graphic video: Car slams into crowd at alt-right demonstration
-
Veteran has hired more than 40 out-of-work veterans for his business
More Stories
-
No bail for Charlottesville car attack suspect James FieldsAug 14, 2017, 9:44 a.m.
-
Veteran has hired more than 40 out-of-work veterans…Aug 13, 2017, 10:33 p.m.
-
Suspect in custody following quadruple shooting in…Aug 14, 2017, 10:09 a.m.