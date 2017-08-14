Van runs into Dry Dock Tavern in Lemay

ST. LOUIS – A van ran into the front of The Dry Dock Tavern in Lemay early Monday morning.

The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Police say the van hit the front of the building, but the vehicle didn’t go completely into the building.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

The Dry Dock Tavern is located at the intersection of Hoffmeister Avenue and Lemay Ferry Road.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2017 KSDK-TV