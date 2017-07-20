Vandals cause thousands in damage to Warrenton High School

WARRENTON, MO. - Warrenton High School looks a little messy this summer because construction crews are upgrading the building. But on Wednesday morning last week, administrators discovered a bigger mess. It was one only vandals would leave behind.

"There was paint taken from an art room and poured into a washer and a dryer," co-interim superintendent Jill Schowe said. "There was a fire extinguisher broke out of a cabinet and discharged throughout our high school library."

Between 2 and 4:00 AM, the vandals broke computer monitors, iPads, and video cameras. They shattered a display case, leaving the stuffed otter inside of it with a broken foot. They also stole walkie talkies and two sets of school keys. Schowe says police have since recovered the master set of keys.

She says the building was locked overnight, but classroom doors were not.

"Construction people are in here," she said. "Some even work nights. That particular night, they weren't here."

So how did they get into the school? Schowe says one suspect explained how in a written statement to police.

"The suspects were able to get on this lower section of the roof, get up on top, and then come through one of these lower science classroom windows," Schowe said.

Their entrance wasn't caught on surveillance camera, but police have footage of what happened once they were inside. Footage shows one of the suspects wearing an Iron Man mask.

"There were two people in the building," Schowe said. "They had gone into our drama department and put on costumes."

Now, administrators are working with an insurance company to replace broken items in time for the new school year, which begins August 17, 2017.

"It's very frustrating because they are impacting the learning of 1,100 other students that attend school here," Schowe said.

© 2017 KSDK-TV