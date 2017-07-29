Vandals ransack Hillsboro golf course

(Photo: KSDK)

HILLSBORO, MO. - Vandals ransack a Hillsboro golf course overnight, leaving behind thousands of dollars in repair. Now, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is on the hunt for the culprit.

The owner of the Raintree Country Club tells five on your side that between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, those vandals came plowing through their golf course. Wholes 2-8 are in disrepair.

Pictures posted to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Facebook page tell a powerful story.

“It's just tire marks all over the place, overlapping each other," said Vincent Wreck, who has lived in the complex for the past four years.



“Multiple donuts,” described Raintree Country Club owner, David Tucker. “Some kind of off-road vehicle jumps, any kind of hill they could drive over,” he explained of the damage.

Tucker said the deep tire marks left behind are likely from an ATV or off-road vehicle.



“Upsetting,” Tucker said. “My superintendent was sick, because this course is the best it’s ever been." Tucker said he noticed the damage around 6:30AM Saturday when he arrived to host a golf tournament. He said now the clean-up and repair begin, but that it’s not as simple as one might think.

“You can't just throw grass down. It's probably going to have to be re-sotted," Tucker explained.

Even despite the set-back, though, the course is up and running. Wholes one through nine were unscathed. Golfers have access to the back nine, which Tucker said are in great shape.

"I was told I had to play the back, but it was well-worth it,” said one golfer wrapping up his game for the day, Jeramy Masker.



"I just tee'd off and played between the greens, said Kenny Crews, who had also slightly adjusted his game in light of the bad news.

For those people who live and play along the course, they want those involved in this mess to understand the cost of their late-night joy ride.



“You’ll hear people say $10,000-30,000 per-green,” said Tucker, with regard to the price of the repairs.



“People don't understand how much time and money is put in to greens to keep the club up and running,” said Masker.

There is no word on any of the suspects involved. That’s something the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

© 2017 KSDK-TV