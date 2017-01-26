Veteran gets home makeover from police, Home Depot

Fred Reves was emotional, and thrilled about his new kitchen, but volunteers also freshened up the bedrooms, bath, TV room, and new floors. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

A local army veteran who served his country for 20 years received a really nice surprise Thursday.

We first introduced you to Fred Reeves on a Tuesday newscast. His Pine Lawn Home had fallen into disrepair, so local businesses, police officers and volunteers teamed up to rehab and renovate.

Reeves, a local army veteran, received a well-deserved police escort Thursday on the way to his newly renovated house.

A delighted Reeves was greeted by the volunteers as he accepted the keys to his updated house.

Reves was emotional, and thrilled about his new kitchen, but volunteers also freshened up the bedrooms, bath, TV room, and new floors.

“He did a lot for our country and we are just happy to give back to him," Detective Colten Brown said.

Beyond Housing, Home Depot and north county police all teamed up, to make the project happen.

Reeves served his country for 20 years. It took volunteers 3 days, to fix up his house.

