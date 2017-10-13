Veteran judge to become St. Louis' director of public safety

Hon. Jimmie Edwards (Photo: Official portrait, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - A longtime St. Louis judge will take over as the city's director of public safety starting Nov. 6.



Mayor Lyda Krewson on Friday announced the appointment of Circuit Judge Jimmie Edwards. He will replace Charlene Deeken, who will stay on as deputy director.



Edwards has been a circuit judge since 1992. As director of public safety he will oversee police, firefighters and corrections departments.



Krewson says Edwards' "experience, temperament, and focus will bring new perspective, energy, and leadership."



The change comes at a tumultuous time in St. Louis. Police have been criticized for their handling of arrests during protests in the month since former officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of first-degree murder in the death of a black man.

