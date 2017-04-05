Victims in deadly boiler explosion identified

ST. LOUIS - The victims in Monday’s deadly boiler explosion have been identified. Three people were killed and four were injured after a large boiler exploded through the roof of Loy Lange Box Company and then entered the roof of Faultless Healthcare Linen.
Kenneth Trentham, 59, of St. Louis
Tonya Gonzalez-Suarez, 43, of St. Ann
Christopher Watkins, 46, St. Ann
The two remaining victims in the hospital are listed in critical condition.
