Vigil held for 12-year-old killed in south STL

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis, MO. – There are new details about the accidental shooting of a 12-year-old St. Louis boy. It happened Tuesday night in Benton Park West neighborhood. Thursday, his parents, who are charged in connection with his death, made their first court appearance.

This morning 41-year-old Donnie Holmes and 40-year-old Yolanda Jackson went before a judge. Holmes’ bond was at $300,000. Jackson’s was set at $200,000.

According to police, their two sons found a handgun, which went off and struck 12-year-old Damien Holmes in the head.

Holmes’ is charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter, endangering a child, unlawful possession of a firearm and one possession of a controlled substance. Jackson is also charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child.

According to the probable cause statement, 40-year-old Holmes was found guilty of three prior offenses including possession of a controlled substance and delivery or manufacture of imitation controlled substance.

St. Louis Public Schools tells us that a crisis response team is working with students and staff. A moment of silence was observed at Monroe Elementary School where Damien was in the 6th Grade. The Monroe principal read a poem in Damien’s honor. Students will also create an artwork memorial for Damien after they return from Spring break.

Friends, family and neighbors gathered outside of Damien’s home on Michigan and Cherokee to deliver flowers and to honor his memory.

Brenda Harger says Damien would always greet her when she arrived home.

“When I come out my backdoor, he would say ‘Hello ma’am, how are you doing?” And I would say ‘Just fine, honey. How are you?’ And then would he would say, ‘I’m fine.’ And he was just a very very sweet little kid,” Harger said.

