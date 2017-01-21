Vigil held for Festus woman killed in ice storm

(Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

People gathered in Festus to mourn the loss of a woman who died during last week's ice storm - all while doing a good deed.

33-year-old Tiffany Jackson's car went off the road and hit a tree last Friday on I-55.

A vigil was held Saturday in Crystal City.

5 On Your Side first came across Jackson two years ago when she helped residents of Lakeside Manor mobile home park escape rising flood waters.

Her friends and family call her a hero who died the way she lived.



"She was going to get salt. she was going to work. Her work was her life and she wanted to make sure the guys were safe and they had the salt they needed. Unfortunately, she didn't make it home from that," said Chrystal Hammontree, Jackson's Sister.



"It's been a hard day but its been a happy day. Tiffany was a happy person and i believe if she was here with us right now, this is the way she would've had it end," said Avery Branscomb, the father of jackson's niece.

Jackson's was the only weather-related death in our area during last weekend's icy weather which claimed at least six lives in several states.

