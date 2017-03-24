VIRAL VIDEO: Presbyterian Manor resident and employee singing

FARMINGTON, MO. - A video of Farmington Presbyterian Manor resident, Marsha Odle, 88, of Bonne Terre singing “You Are My Sunshine” with manor employee Amanda Blackmon has gone viral.

The video posted to their Facebook page on March 14 has more than 10,000 views.

The duet is part of Olde’s music therapy, which uses songs to spark memories for residents who have Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia.

Olde is the mother of five children and her daughter Jennifer says she has lived with dementia for more than eight years.

Memory care at Farmington Presbyterian Manor is tailored to each person’s interests and needs.

