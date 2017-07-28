Volunteers to repair damaged headstones at Pacific City Cemetery

(Photo: KSDK)

PACIFIC, MO. - It's been several months since vandals damaged around 150 headstones at Pacific City Cemetery.

"These are the people that made an impact on this community and in fact built this community," Pacific Mayor Jeff Palmore said. "And then we desecrate their graves?"

Palmore says, at first, there were several unknowns.

"We own the cemetery," he said. "We certainly don't own the headstones. So when someone comes in and vandalizes a headstone, they're not vandalizing, my understanding, they're not vandalizing city property. They're vandalizing property in the care of the city."

It was unclear what the city could do and what insurance would cover. No one would make repairs. That is, until now.

"The good part of the story is the Franklin County Cemetery Society has stepped forward," Palmore said. "We very much appreciate what they're doing and trust them to do the right thing."

Other organizations and companies also stepped in after the society asked for their help. Together, they plan to repair as many headstones as possible.

"Many of these volunteers have experience doing just this," Palmore said.

They'll have the equipment it takes to lift heavy stones, but they could use your help with smaller tasks.

"It takes people to rig it, it takes people to put spacers," Palmore said. "There are a lot of little things that can be done."

Volunteers are meeting at Pacific City Cemetery Saturday, July 29, at 9:00 a.m. They are specifically asking for adults to come out and help.

© 2017 KSDK-TV