Waiting on second trolley delays Loop opening until early summer

The Loop Trolley will connect the Delmar Loop with Forest Park. (Photo: Dean, Ryan)

For nearly 20 years it has been business man Joe Edwards dream to bring trolleys to the Delmar Loop, and that dream is about to fully materialize into reality. But it is not happening without at least one last hiccup.

At one point trollies were expected to be in operation by 2016. The project has cost $51 million, and connects riders between the Delmar Loop and Forest Park.

With the arrival of the first of three trollies for the loop trolley project, the light at the end of the development tunnel is getting closer and closer. Edwards, who has spearheaded the project for decades, is elated at the progress.

And while things continue to move forward there will be a slight delay in getting all of the trollies rolling.

“With the delay in upgrading these classic trolleys for modern uses, that’s pushed our schedule back for testing which in turn has pushed our schedule back for passenger service,” said Kevin Barbeau, the executive director of The Loop Trolley Company.

The refurbishment of the second and third trollies has taken longer than expected.

Trollies one and two were built in the 90’s and made to look like early 20th century replicas. They previously operated in Portland. Trolley three is coming from Melbourne, Australia and was built in the early 1900s.

All of the trollies required updating when it came to internal electronics and circuitry in order to handle modern day technology that will be employed to operate them.

Trolley two is still weeks away from arriving and trolley three won’t get here until May.

The next steps for trollies one and two will be to test them while they are stationary, and then check the power line already hanging in place has the right tension. The tracks also need to be checked to make sure the trollies won’t hit anything like curbs or structures.

“We want to make sure that this is a safe and secure system so whenever we open up for service, everyone can be assured that they’ll be safe and the ride will be smooth,” said Barbeau.

Many, like Eric Deck, have been looking forward to the prospect of trollies coming to the Loop.

“I’m excited for it,” said Deck. “I think it will increase the people coming out because I feel like a lot of people will be interested and it will be a good way to move up and down the loop and it will increase business around here a lot.”

But not everyone shares his enthusiasm, so the delay doesn’t bother them one bit.

“I’m really not at all convinced at this point that the trolley is going to be a good strong investment for our community and our city,” said Anne Dollimore, a long-time resident in the Loop. “I think there are a number of us who’ve lived here for a very long time who are worried about a number of things.”

Edwards and others working on the loop trolley project hope to win over the hearts and minds of people like Dollimore once the trolleys hit the streets in earnest, but that is still weeks away.

Once the trollies are about halfway through testing, the company operating them will begin hiring conductors. That is expected to happen later this spring.

