Walnut Park residents hope for change after car flies onto the roof of house

Residents in the Walnut Park West neighborhood are urging city leaders do something about drivers speeding and ignoring stop signs after an SUV went airborne and crashed into a house.

The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the unusual call Sunday afternoon. Crews arrived at the 5900 block of Lillian around noon where a vehicle was trapped on a roof.

The incident happened in the 5900 block of Lilian. Emergency crews rushed one man to the hospital with critical injuries and left Bruce Redding, the homeowner, without a home.

Redding has lived in the home for 25 years. Before that, his mom lived there.

Firefighters used their ladder trucks to rescue the driver of the SUV, who drove up onto the homeowner’s lawn before launching onto his roof. He is in critical condition.

Richard Rayford was one of the first residents on the scene.

”It was something you couldn't even imagine happening and seeing in your own community,” Rayford said."

Rayford has lived in the neighborhood since 1973. He said the crash was one of the most shocking things he's ever seen, but what did not surprise him was that it was a speeding incident.



"They're always speeding around this neighborhood that is just harmful to the kids," he said.

He said he sees people driving double the speed limit all the time.

"The speed limit is no more than 20-25 miles per hour and these guys go 40-50 miles per hour around in and out around these neighborhood streets and I think it is a shame,” Rayford said.

Residents are now wondering what is going to be done to control traffic around this three-way intersection at Lilian and Mimika Avenues.

"It's a shame they aren't paying attention and they have no authority for the law,” Rayford said.

Alderwoman Pamela Boyd said she has been working with the city and the community about the speeding issue and has had two meetings on this topic. She adds she is planning to meet with everyone again for a third time soon.

Boyd said speeding has been an ongoing problem not only here but also at Goodfellow. She said what happened to the homeowner on Sunday has happened to three or four homeowners on Goodfellow. Many options have been explored, including adding speed bumps. One speed bump would cost $6,000.

Boyd said she invites all community input.

