Washington County Cortoral hits, kills woman

KSDK Staff , KSDK 10:25 PM. CST January 31, 2017

The search for a suspected drunk driver ended when a deputy accidentally hit and killed the woman.

Washington County deputies were looking for Brenda Gross. Family members thought she may be driving drunk late last night.

A deputy found a piece of what appeared to be her car and cleared it from the road.

Then he accidentally struck Gross on Old Highway 8-E.

The Sheriff requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate the incident.

