Washington County Cortoral hits, kills woman

The search for a suspected drunk driver ended when a deputy accidentally hit and killed the woman.
Washington County deputies were looking for Brenda Gross. Family members thought she may be driving drunk late last night.
A deputy found a piece of what appeared to be her car and cleared it from the road.
Then he accidentally struck Gross on Old Highway 8-E.
The Sheriff requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate the incident.
(© 2017 KSDK)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs