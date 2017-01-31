Washington County Cortoral hits, kills woman

Police responded to reports of a male shot multiple times at the intersection of Russell and Jefferson in south St. Louis Wednesday morning. Calmise Hall, 42, was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hall later succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital. (Photo: KSDK)

The search for a suspected drunk driver ended when a deputy accidentally hit and killed the woman.

Washington County deputies were looking for Brenda Gross. Family members thought she may be driving drunk late last night.

A deputy found a piece of what appeared to be her car and cleared it from the road.

Then he accidentally struck Gross on Old Highway 8-E.

The Sheriff requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate the incident.

