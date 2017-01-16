Close WATCH: KSDK exclusive interview with Martin Luther King Jr. Former KSDK reporter Chris Condon sat down with Martin Luther King Jr. for an exclusive interview on March 24, 1964, just months before the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 KSDK 12:18 PM. CST January 16, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Webster Groves wife donates kidney to husband You could get up to $70 for buying milk Family speaks about young girl found safe A Friend Indeed MoDOT update on road conditions Ringling Bros. Circus to close in May WATCH: Holy Child Catholic School snow day announcement More Stories 11-year-old killed in N. STL hit-and-run Jan 16, 2017, 12:46 p.m. Obamas, out. Trumps, in: Flipping the White House is… Jan 16, 2017, 11:07 a.m. Massive gator spotted in Polk County, Fla. Jan 16, 2017, 9:22 a.m.