Close Watch: Live coverage of severe weather heading into the St. Louis Area KSDK KSDK Staff , KSDK 11:02 PM. CST March 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST For non-stop coverage, we also have two Facebook Live videos. Follow along with Craig Moeller and Jessica Quick on here. (© 2017 KSDK) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS KSDK Breaking Live Video Your Monday Forecast Fire causes $1 million in damage Brothers charged in connection with Soulard shooting EB I-64 closed near Chesterfield Airport Road due to accident Expecting mother reenacts giraffe watch Daughter remembers mother killed in hit & run Mon web wx 730am WXIA Breaking News U.S. Marine Corps Shaken by Naked Photo Scandal More Stories STL under ‘Enhanced' risk of severe storms tonight Mar. 6, 2017, 9:02 a.m. Meet the St. Louis mayoral candidates Feb 27, 2017, 3:19 p.m. Court hearings delayed for man accused of Jewish threats Mar. 6, 2017, 9:04 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs